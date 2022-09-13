Invesco's (IVZ) August AUM Down on Unfavorable Market Returns

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) for August 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,416 billion represented a 2.3% decline from the prior month's end.



For August, IVZ’s AUM was adversely impacted by unfavorable market returns. This lowered the AUM balance by $30 billion. Likewise, unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements lowered the month’s AUM balance by $7.2 billion.



Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $2.7 billion, and money market net inflows were $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, non-management fee-earning net outflows were $0.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Aug 31 was $1,429.7 billion and preliminary average active AUM was $969.1 billion.



At the end of August, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $666.2 billion, decreasing 4% from the previous month. Balanced AUM was $69.2 billion, falling 3.9% from July 2022-end. Fixed Income AUM of $313.8 billion declined modestly.



Alternatives AUM fell 1.4% to $196.4 billion. However, Money Market AUM rose 1.1% from the prior month’s end to $170.4 billion.



Invesco’s global presence and solid AUM balance position it well for growth. Its diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies are expected to continue attracting investors. However, elevated expenses are a major near-term concern for the company.



Over the past year, shares of Invesco have declined 28.6% compared with the 19.4% decline of the industry.



Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $89.8 billion as of Aug 31, 2022. This reflects a decrease of 4.5% from the prior-month level.



The fall in CNS’ AUM balance was mainly due to market depreciation of $4.2 billion and distributions of $180 million. However, this was partly offset by net inflows of $197 million.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s AB preliminary month-end AUM was $667 billion. This reflects a fall of 3.2% from the end of July 2022.



Market depreciation resulted in a decline in AB’s AUM balance. However, this was partially offset by total firm-wide net inflows.



