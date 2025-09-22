Markets
VRIG

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VRIG

September 22, 2025 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (Symbol: VRIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.09, changing hands as low as $25.05 per share. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VRIG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.79 per share, with $25.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.06.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 SEC Filing Alerts Service
 UCYB Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of USVM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SEC Filing Alerts Service-> UCYB Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of USVM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.