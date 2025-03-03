Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue, the RSI reading has hit 28.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.7. A bullish investor could look at RWJ's 28.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), RWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $39.08 per share, with $49.922 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: GLAD Next Dividend Date
BSCK market cap history
Institutional Holders of XJUL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.