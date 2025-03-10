Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (Symbol: QVML) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $33.36 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor, the RSI reading has hit 29.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 28.9. A bullish investor could look at QVML's 29.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), QVML's low point in its 52 week range is $29.4454 per share, with $36.3849 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.54. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day.

Click here to find out what 9 other oversold dividend stocks you need to know about »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.