The following are the pivot points for the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Pivot High: $518.90, Pivot Low: $515.12. These were calculated using the DeMark method. It is generally believed to be bullish when price breaks out above the pivot high or bearish when price breaks down below the pivot low.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QQQ:
- QQQ ETF Update, 12/4/2024
- Bitcoin’s $100K Quest Faces Resistance amid Mixed Signals
- Invesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
- QQQ ETF Update, 11/26/2024
- QQQ ETF Update, 11/21/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.