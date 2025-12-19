Markets
IVZ

Invesco QQQ Shareholders Approve Company Restructure

December 19, 2025 — 09:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), an asset management firm, Friday announced that the Series 1 shareholders of its unit Invesco QQQ Trust have approved it restructuring from a unit investment trust ETF to an open-end fund ETF, and changing its governance structure to a board of trustees.

As part of this conversion, the shareholders of QQQ will get a decrease in the fund's total expense ratio from 0.20 percent to 0.18 percent and the restructuring will also provide QQQ to reinvest income and participate in securities lending.

Further, there will be no tax implications from this conversion for QQQ investors.

The company expects QQQ to begin trading as open end fund on December 22.

QQQ will also continue to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

In pre-market activity, IVZ shares were trading at $26.48, up 0.02% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IVZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.