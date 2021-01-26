Invesco Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $211.1 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $179.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $333.9 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.63 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $333.9 Mln. vs. $293.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

