Invesco Ltd. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $230.4 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $171.1 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $260.8 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $1.744 billion from $1.529 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $230.4 Mln. vs. $171.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.744 Bln vs. $1.529 Bln last year.

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