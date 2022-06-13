Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PEY

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.03, changing hands as low as $20.64 per share. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $19.2713 per share, with $22.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.59.

