Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PEJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (Symbol: PEJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.05, changing hands as high as $49.75 per share. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEJ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.94 per share, with $55.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.67.

