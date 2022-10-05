Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF (Symbol: DBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.48, changing hands as high as $25.57 per share. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.201 per share, with $30.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.53.

