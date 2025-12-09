Invesco Collaborates With LGT Capital to Expand Private Markets Access

Invesco Ltd. IVZ has partnered with LGT Capital Partners, a leading privately held global specialist in alternative investing, to boost private markets access for U.S. wealth and retirement investors.



LGT Capital has over 25 years of experience, investing on behalf of more than 700 institutional clients across 50 countries. The firm has built strong capabilities in managing multi-alternative and evergreen portfolios throughout various market environments, supported by relationships with more than 800 general partners.



Together, Invesco and LGT Capital intend to create a multi-alternative private markets offering, starting with a focus on the U.S. wealth and retirement segments. By leveraging their combined strengths, the partnership aims to make private markets more accessible through robust portfolio solutions and better investor education.



Andrew Schlossberg, CEO of Invesco, stated, “We believe private markets exposure can provide differentiated sources of income and growth. Together with LGT Capital Partners, we plan to bring more innovative solutions in asset classes traditionally reserved for institutional allocators to a broader set of U.S. wealth and retirement investors.”



This move aligns with Invesco’s efforts to grow its assets under management (AUM), which, in turn, would boost its revenues. In April 2025, the company collaborated with MassMutual’s subsidiary, Barings, to boost private credit offerings. Additionally, efforts to convert Invesco QQQ Trust from a unit investment trust to an open-end exchange-traded fund enable it to earn revenues and profits rather than just recouping marketing costs.

Invesco’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of IVZ have soared 74.2% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Strategic Tie-Ups by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this month, SEI Investments Co. SEIC wrapped up the first stage of its strategic collaboration with Stratos Wealth Holdings.



The partnership was first announced in July 2025, when SEIC agreed to invest roughly $527 million for a 57.5% stake in Stratos across two phases. Under the deal structure, a new entity was slated to acquire the operating companies that make up the current Stratos business.



SEI-Eclipse Holding Company, LLC, the newly formed entity, acquired the U.S.-based Stratos business for roughly $441 million, representing about 81% of the total transaction value.



Similarly, HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC partnered with Mistral AI, a France-based start-up, to accelerate the rollout of generative artificial intelligence across the organization.



The multi-year partnership is designed to streamline business operations, free up employee time and elevate client experience by leveraging access to Mistral AI’s commercial and future models. Per the agreement, HSBC’s teams will work closely with Mistral’s applied AI, science and engineering units to co-develop and deploy generative AI solutions across the bank.

