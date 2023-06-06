Invesco Changes Tickers for Equal-Weight Sector ETFs

Invesco has changed the tickers for its suite of equal-weight sector ETFs.

Invesco united its lineup of 11 equal-weight sector ETFs with new tickers that connect back to the $33.6 billion Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) , effective June 6. The suite of equal-weight sector ETFs has a combined $7.5 billion in assets under management.

"Invesco has become known for equal-weight investing with RSP at the core of the portfolio for many advisors. Connecting the dots for the equal-weight sector suite to RSP will make it easier for advisors to overweight information technology or financials based on their clients' appetite. The equal-weight sector funds remain under the radar for many,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said.

See more: “Which Sectors Can Benefit Most From an Equal-Weight Strategy?”

Changes to Invesco's Equal-Weight Sector ETFs

The $3 billion Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has changed its ticker to RSPT from RYT, while the ticker for the $1 billion Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has changed to RSPS from RHS.

Additionally, the $983 million Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s ticker changed to RSPH from RYH, while the ticker for the $487 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF changed to RSPG from RYE.

The $470 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF’s ticker changed to RSPD from RCD. The $378 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF changed its ticker to RSPU from RYU.

The $367 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF changed its ticker to RSPN from RGI, while the $317 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF’s ticker changed to RSPM from RTM.

The $289 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF’s ticker changed to RSPF from RYF, while the $123 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF changed its ticker to RSPC from EWCO.

Finally, the $99 million Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s ticker changed to RSPR from EWRE.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Portfolio Strategies Channel .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.