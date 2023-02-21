Invesco CEF Income Composite Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PCEF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (Symbol: PCEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.08, changing hands as low as $18.92 per share. Invesco CEF Income Composite shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCEF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.16 per share, with $22.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.99.

