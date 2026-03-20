Inverse Equity ETFs Poised to Gain as Middle East Conflicts Drag On

Volatility has been a persistent theme this year, keeping the S&P 500 under pressure. With the Middle East conflict likely to drag on, markets may see little relief from uncertainty. The broad market index has fallen 1% over the past five days and 3.13% over the past month. The S&P 500 has fallen 3.95% so far this year. Whereas, the S&P 500 Inverse Index has gained 4.66% this year so far and 4.35% this month so far.

The CBOE Volatility Index, which reflects market expectations of near-term volatility, has climbed 24.62% over the past month and surged 65.99% this year so far, signaling that heightened uncertainty may remain a defining theme in 2026.

What’s Dragging Down Markets?

The Middle East conflict has driven a surge in oil prices and tensions are likely to persist longer than anticipated. Ongoing supply risks, including potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and threats to regional infrastructure, are expected to keep prices elevated, reviving inflation concerns.

Revived expectations of energy-driven inflation and reduced bets of Fed rate cuts in 2026 are likely to keep investors cautious in the near term. Concerns over U.S. debt levels are expected to put further strain on the markets, making investors risk-averse.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could place a strain on government finances through higher war-related costs and expectations of increased military spending, deepening income concerns for investors and creating economic headwinds.

Geopolitical tensions are unlikely to ease in the near term, influenced by President Donald Trump’s aggressive foreign policy approach and signals that attention may turn to Cuba after the Iran conflict.

Goldman Sachs Flags Rising Correction Risks

According to Goldman Sachs GS, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, elevated valuations, coupled with a softening macro environment, leave equities susceptible to additional corrections. The investment bank’s analyst Peter Oppenheimer, as quoted in the above-mentioned article, noted that even in the central scenario, U.S. GDP growth could ease to 2.2%, while recession odds may increase to 25%.

ETFs to Play

Inverse and inverse-leveraged ETFs either create an inverse short position or a leveraged inverse short position in the underlying index through the use of swaps, options, futures contracts and other financial instruments. Due to their compounding effect, investors can enjoy higher returns in a very short time, provided the trend prevails.

However, these funds run risks of huge losses compared with traditional funds. Investors should note that these products are best suited for short-term trading, as they are rebalanced daily. Additionally, limited liquidity can increase trading costs beyond what they initially appear.

Inverse ETFs

Below, we highlight a few inverse equity ETFs to consider for those anticipating prolonged Middle East tensions to weigh on U.S. equities and markets, where short-term downside positioning could be advantageous.

Investors can consider ProShares Short S&P500 SH, ProShares Short QQQ PSQ and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X ETF SPDN.

Leveraged/Inverse ETFs to Play

Investors with a higher risk tolerance may consider leveraged inverse ETFs to magnify bearish bets.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 SPXU, ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 SDS and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X ETF SPXS can be considered.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.