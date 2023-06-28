InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

InvenTrust Properties said on June 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=76).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.17%, an increase of 65.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 42,529K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.77% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from its latest reported closing price of 23.02.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is 239MM, a decrease of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,007K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,604K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 42.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,973K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 8.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,680K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 3.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,465K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 2.91% over the last quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Background Information

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space.

Key filings for this company:

