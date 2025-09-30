InvenTrust Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVT

Looking at the chart above, IVT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.21 per share, with $31.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.63.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Institutional Holders of LDRX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRBP
G Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.