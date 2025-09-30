InvenTrust Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.65, changing hands as low as $28.55 per share. InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.21 per share, with $31.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.63.

