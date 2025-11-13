Inventiva Prices Of Upsized Public Offering Of About $150 Mln ADS

Markets
(RTTNews) - Inventiva (IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of about 39 million new American Depositary Shares, each representing one new ordinary share of the company at an offering price of $3.85 per ADS.

Settlement and delivery of the offering is expected on November 17, 2025.

The offering price per ADS of $3.85 is equal to the volume weighted average price of the share of the company on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris for the last trading session preceding the pricing date of the Offering, less a discount of 0.89%.

