Inventiva Names Andrew Obenshain CEO

October 01, 2025 — 03:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Inventiva S.A. (IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Andrew Obenshain as Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew Obenshain will take over from Frédéric Cren, who has served as CEO since its inception in 2012.

Cren will also step down from the Board of Directors and work with Obenshain to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of the company's strategic priorities.

The Board's leadership change represents a strategic move to guide the company into its next phase of growth, emphasising preparation for the potential commercialization of MASH in the United States, a key market, while also advancing the company's global expansion.

Obenshain was previously the CEO of bluebird bio, recently renamed Genetix Biotherapeutics

On Tuesday, Inventiva's stock had closed at $5.79, 1.36% lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, Inventiva traded 0.52% higher before ending the trade at $5.82.

