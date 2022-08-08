Invacare Corp Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Invacare Corp (IVC) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$21.94 million, or -$0.62 per share. This compares with -$10.70 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.1% to $189.02 million from $255.86 million last year.

Invacare Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

