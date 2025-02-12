Inuvo, Inc. Launches IntentKey Platform to Transform Audience Modeling with Advanced AI Solutions

Inuvo launches the IntentKey Platform, an AI-driven tool for real-time audience modeling in advertising.

Quiver AI Summary

Inuvo, Inc. has launched the IntentKey Platform, an advanced AI-driven solution for audience modeling that addresses challenges in modern advertising such as privacy regulations and the decline of cookie-based tracking. This innovative platform allows marketers to quickly create, adjust, and implement audience models in real-time, enhancing campaign effectiveness in a rapidly evolving market. The IntentKey Platform is positioned to capture a significant share of the over $200 billion advertising technology sector by providing features like instant audience definitions, real-time updates, and flexible activation options. Inuvo’s technology is designed to optimize advertising performance while ensuring privacy compliance, making it suitable for both independent marketers and larger enterprises. The platform is now available for self-service use and as a managed service for clients seeking expert assistance.

Potential Positives

Inuvo launched the IntentKey Platform, advancing their position in the $200 billion advertising technology market by providing innovative AI-driven audience modeling solutions.

The Platform addresses critical issues in modern advertising, such as privacy regulations and real-time insights, meeting the evolving needs of marketers.

With features like instant audience modeling and real-time updates, the IntentKey Platform enhances campaign effectiveness and enables marketers to respond quickly to trends.

The self-service and managed service options provide flexibility for various marketing needs, catering to both independent marketers and large-scale enterprises.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect Inuvo's anticipated results, which may undermine investor confidence.

Inuvo explicitly states that it cannot assure the accuracy of its forward-looking statements, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding the reliability of the company's future projections.

The mention of the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo's business suggests that external factors beyond the company's control may pose ongoing challenges to its operations and financial performance.

FAQ

What is the IntentKey Platform by Inuvo?

The IntentKey Platform is an advanced AI agent designed for audience modeling and marketing insights using Inuvo’s proprietary IntentKey AI technology.

How does the IntentKey Platform help marketers?

The platform allows marketers to instantly build, refine, and activate audience models, enhancing campaign effectiveness amidst privacy regulations and signal loss.

What are the key features of the IntentKey Platform?

Key features include instant audience models, real-time updates, flexible activation, and enhanced audience insights, providing comprehensive marketing solutions.

How does the platform address privacy concerns?

The IntentKey Platform uses ethically designed AI to create audience models without relying on cookies or personal identifiers, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

Who can benefit from using the IntentKey Platform?

The platform is beneficial for both independent marketers and large enterprises seeking efficient audience modeling and marketing performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $INUV stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of intelligent advertising technology, today announced the launch of the IntentKey Platform, an advanced AI agent specifically designed for audience modeling using Inuvo’s proprietary IntentKey AI. Designed to address the challenges of modern advertising—including signal loss, privacy regulations, and the growing need for real-time insights—the Platform empowers marketers to build, refine, and activate audience models instantly, paving the way for smarter, more effective campaigns.





The IntentKey Platform opens significant market opportunities within the advertising technology sector, a market valued at over $200 billion and poised for growth as the obsolescence of cookies and consumer data significantly impacts media spending. This positions Inuvo to capture substantial market share with its unique AI technology and proven ability to deliver advertising performance that significantly surpasses incumbent behavioral targeting media solutions.





The IntentKey Platform is a purpose-built AI designed to meet the needs of both independent marketers and large-scale enterprises. Key features include:









Instant Audience Models



: Define and refine audience targets in seconds.



: Define and refine audience targets in seconds.





Real-Time Updates



: Audience models that adapt to trends every five minutes.



: Audience models that adapt to trends every five minutes.





Flexible Activation



: Audience models activated through your DSP of choice or managed as a service by Inuvo.



: Audience models activated through your DSP of choice or managed as a service by Inuvo.





Enhanced Audience Insights



: Immediate access to AI-generated demographics including age, gender, income, marital status, education, sentiment, and geography.







The Platform is available now for marketers and agencies with two use cases:









Self-Service



: As part of the launch, Inuvo has opened a self-serve capability that enables marketers and agencies to gain hands-on control to independently build and activate custom audience models directly through their preferred demand-side platform (DSP).



: As part of the launch, Inuvo has opened a self-serve capability that enables marketers and agencies to gain hands-on control to independently build and activate custom audience models directly through their preferred demand-side platform (DSP).





Managed Service



: For clients seeking expert campaign management, the Platform provides visibility into the audience models and insights driving success, with Inuvo’s team delivering full-service optimization and tailored reporting.







"Marketers are facing a daunting challenge: delivering better performance in a world where consumer privacy is paramount, cookies are disappearing, and costs are rising, all of which reduce return on ad spend. At the same time, the shift toward adaptive, AI-driven agents is replacing the traditional SaaS tools marketers have relied on for years. The IntentKey Platform addresses these issues head-on, offering real-time audience insights and dynamic models that evolve with today’s fast-changing advertising landscape," said Amir Bahkshaie, Senior VP of Inuvo.





The IntentKey Platform leverages ethically designed large-language-modeling to address signal loss without relying on cookies or personal identifiers. By analyzing content from the open web, it builds real-time audience models that continuously evolve, delivering actionable insights while maintaining privacy compliance. This innovation reinforces Inuvo’s leadership in AI-powered advertising, offering unparalleled transparency, flexibility, and precision to help marketers create smarter, more effective campaigns.





As featured in an



AdExchanger exclusive



, the IntentKey Platform is redefining audience targeting with real-time AI-driven modeling that eliminates reliance on cookies or personal data, highlighting success stories:







James & James, a premium furniture brand, used IntentKey to dramatically improve media efficiency and audience precision while uncovering new product opportunities:





“If we see a wood species trending, we may incorporate it into our lines because people want this type of wood.” — Tristan Cameron, CMO, James & James



James & James, a premium furniture brand, used IntentKey to dramatically improve media efficiency and audience precision while uncovering new product opportunities: “If we see a wood species trending, we may incorporate it into our lines because people want this type of wood.” — Tristan Cameron, CMO, James & James



Emerald Ebikes, an internal Inuvo initiative to better understand client pain points, proved IntentKey’s effectiveness by using AI-generated audience models to drive sales—with no additional targeting data.





“We actually reach users—they come to the site. We’re not using anything else, and they’re buying our product because of our targeting.” — Amir Bahkshaie, SVP, Inuvo











To learn more about the IntentKey Platform, book a demo, and start activating AI-powered audiences today., visit www.inuvo.com/IntentKeyPlatform.







About Inuvo







Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.



www.inuvo.com



.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inuvo’s quarter-end financial close process and preparation of financial statements for the quarter that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 as filed on February 29, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third-party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.







Inuvo Company Contact:







Katie Cooper





Director of Marketing







katie.cooper@inuvo.com









Investor Relations :







David Waldman / Natalya Rudman





Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020







inuv@crescendo-ir.com





