Intuit's Strategic Partnerships: Will They Drive Future Growth?

Intuit, Inc. INTU, the global technology platform behind TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and the Intuit Enterprise Suite, has entered into strategic alliances with a focus on delivering “done-for-you” experiences and enhancing financial outcomes for mid-market businesses.

A key step in this direction is its multi-year partnership announced in February 2026 with Anthropic, bringing Claude’s advanced AI capabilities to Intuit’s platform. This collaboration will enable custom AI agents tailored to industry-specific needs for mid-market clients, while Intuit contributes its deep expertise in tax, accounting, finance and marketing to Claude and Cowork users.

Another step is Intuit’s multi-year collaboration announced in February 2026 with Affirm, which will exclusively offer a pay-over-time solution built into QuickBooks payments. This integration will help small and mid-market businesses to increase conversion and improve cash flow, while their customers get flexibility.

Affirm will be used as a payment method for businesses using QuickBooks at no additional setup or technical uplift to invoice customers. Businesses get paid upfront, while approved customers can split invoices into flexible payment plans. Affirm will look into the application, underwriting and approval of financing for every transaction, doing away with the need for the businesses to manage loan details or follow up on payments.

Intuit’s partnerships with Anthropic and Affirm reflect a strategy to embed AI and flexible payments into its ecosystem, strengthening its position as a financial operating platform. These moves could drive higher monetization and retention across its mid-market base. The impact will depend on execution, adoption and seamless integration without disrupting user workflows.

How Are Intuit’s Competitors Partnering?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL via its stablecoin, PayPal USD, is engaging with TCS Blockchain, a provider of transportation trade finance, to scale solutions for trucking and transportation companies (carriers). This collaboration enables more carriers to settle freight invoices faster and at a lower cost, using blockchain-based digital assets. PayPal USD is available in 70 markets worldwide.

Block’s XYZ merchant-facing business, Square, has expanded its partnership with Steak Escape, a quick-service restaurant. Square’s unified commerce platform will empower Steak Escape’s drive-thru, kiosk and in-store experience across its 23 locations. It will aid speed, multi-location consistency and seamless experience at every customer touchpoint. Square’s platform will reduce friction in the multi-franchise model, providing real-time visibility and tighter cost control at every location.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have risen 2.4% over the past month, outperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 5.18X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.16X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward by a cent to $23.15 over the past week. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 14.9% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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