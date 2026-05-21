Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit Inc. INTU delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $12.80, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.48 by 2.56%. The bottom line jumped from $11.65 a year ago. Revenues totaled $8.56 billion, rising 10.4% year over year, and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.52 billion.

The quarter reflected continued momentum across the platform. A notable highlight was QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues, which grew 22% in the quarter, supported by higher effective prices, customer growth and mix shift.

INTU’s Results Show Solid Scale Across the Platform

INTU’s third-quarter revenues underscore its ability to compound growth across both consumer and small-business ecosystems. Service revenues remained the primary contributor at $7.76 billion, rising 11.3% year over year, while product and other revenues totaled $799 million, up $16 million.

Profitability also moved higher in dollars, even as margins tightened modestly. Non-GAAP operating income rose 8% year over year to $4.68 billion. The mix of higher operating spending alongside expanding revenues framed the quarter’s earnings profile.

INTU’s Consumer Segment Stays Firm Through Tax Season

Intuit’s Consumer segment generated $5.27 billion of revenues, up 7.5% year over year, reflecting strength across core tax and adjacent money offerings. TurboTax revenues increased 7% to $4.36 billion, while Credit Karma revenue climbed 14.9% to $631 million. ProTax revenues were $278 million, flat year over year.

Drivers within the quarter were mixed but constructive. TurboTax benefited from growth in assisted tax and consumer money offerings, partially offset by lower revenues tied to fewer TurboTax federal units. Credit Karma’s growth was supported by higher revenues in its personal loan, credit card and insurance verticals. Segment operating income increased 6% to $4.26 billion.

INTU’s Business Solutions Expand With Online and Desktop Mix

INTU’s Global Business Solutions segment posted $3.29 billion of revenues, up 15.3% year over year, reflecting broad-based demand across its small- and mid-market offerings. Within the segment, Online Ecosystem revenues totaled $2.50 billion compared with $2.10 billion a year ago. The Desktop Ecosystem contributed $788 million compared with $746 million in the prior-year quarter.

The revenue mix continued to favor services. Segment service revenues increased 16.9% to $2.76 billion and product and other revenues grew 7.6% to $524 million. Operating income for Global Business Solutions rose to $2.52 billion from $2.19 billion, remaining about 77% of segment revenues and reflecting strong incremental profitability as the business scales.

INTU’s Cost Base Rises on Marketing and Staffing

Intuit’s expense trajectory was a key swing factor in the quarter’s margin shape. Total operating expenses increased $324 million, or 11%, outpacing the 10% revenue gain. The increase was driven by higher marketing, staffing and outside services expenses.

More specifically, marketing expense rose $92 million, staffing expense increased $77 million and outside services expense climbed $65 million. Share-based compensation also increased $30 million year over year. The quarter showed the familiar tradeoff between investing to drive growth engines and preserving near-term margin leverage.

INTU’s Capital Returns Remain a Key Shareholder Lever

Intuit paired operational momentum with continued capital returns. As of April 30, 2026, the company reported $6.8 billion in total cash and investments and $6.2 billion in debt. In the third quarter, it repurchased $1.6 billion of stock and received board approval for a new $8 billion repurchase authorization.

Shareholder returns also included a higher dividend. The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, payable July 17, 2026, representing a 15% increase year over year. Combined with ongoing buybacks, the quarter reinforced management’s focus on balancing investment in growth initiatives with disciplined capital allocation.

INTU Lifts Full-Year Targets and Outlines Workforce Plan

INTU raised its outlook for fiscal 2026, signaling confidence in the operating cadence heading into the final quarter. The company now expects revenues of $21.341 billion to $21.374 billion, representing growth of approximately 13% to 14%. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $8.784 billion to $8.804 billion, reflecting approximately 16% growth.

Earnings guidance moved higher as well. INTU guided non-GAAP EPS in the range of $23.80 to $23.85, reflecting growth of approximately 18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $23.15.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenue growth of approximately 11% to 12% and non-GAAP EPS of $3.56 to $3.62. The company also announced a 17% workforce reduction, with estimated restructuring charges of $300 million to $340 million, largely recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

INTU’s Zacks Rank

Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Intuit Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intuit Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Fintech Stocks

Block, Inc. XYZ reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 85 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 25%. The metric was up 51.8% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenues of $6.06 billion narrowly missed the consensus mark of $6.11 billion but increased 4.9% year over year.

Block’s quarter was defined by strong ecosystem monetization, especially Cash App lending and commerce, driving outsized gross profit and adjusted earnings growth, even as reported revenues and GPV trends were mixed.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL delivered a solid start to the first quarter of 2026, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 by 5.51%. The metric increased 1% year over year. Revenues totaled $8.35 billion, ahead of the consensus mark of $8.11 billion by 2.96% and up 7.2% from the year-ago period.

The quarter reflected broad-based momentum across the platform, highlighted by total payment volume rising 11% to $464 billion, alongside steady profitability and strong cash generation.

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