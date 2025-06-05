Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci 5: Gaining Precision, Power and Potential

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG da Vinci 5 (dV5) rollout continues to gain traction, reinforcing its position as the next-generation surgical robotics platform. In first-quarter 2025 alone, the company placed 147 dV5 systems and performed over 32,000 procedures using the system, reflecting strong customer response. The system’s most notable innovation, Force Feedback technology, has started to show clinical potential.

Preliminary data suggest that it enhances surgical precision and post-op recovery, including a significant improvement in bowel function recovery times and reduced suturing errors among novice surgeons. These capabilities not only improve clinical outcomes but also shorten the learning curve, expanding the addressable user base.

Additional upgrades, such as real-time 3D model review, integrated simulation software and surgical video review, are expected to be launched mid-year following 510(k) clearance. These improvements aim to bolster procedural insight and surgeon performance. Meanwhile, supply-chain scaling is underway to support a broader launch. Though force feedback instruments are still in limited supply, their adoption is expected to grow steadily through 2025.

By aligning innovation with surgeon training needs and operational efficiency, Intuitive Surgical is positioning da Vinci 5 as a cornerstone of its future growth. With strong early adoption and a clear roadmap for advanced features, dV5 is on track to redefine robotic-assisted surgery at scale.

Competing Robotic Surgery Updates

At the 2025 AAOS Annual Meeting, Stryker SYK introduced its fourth-generation Mako SmartRobotics system, Mako 4, featuring the first FDA-cleared robotic hip revision capability. With this advancement, Stryker enhances surgical planning and execution across hip, knee, spine, and shoulder procedures. Mako 4 integrates Stryker’s Q Guidance System, offering improved intraoperative visibility and streamlined workflows.

Simultaneously, Globus Medical GMED showcased its ExcelsiusFlex robotic navigation system for Total Knee Arthroplasty. Globus Medical’s system offers both CT-based and imageless registration options, providing surgeons with ergonomic control and procedural flexibility. Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusFlex is designed to enhance surgical precision and accommodate diverse patient needs and surgeon preferences.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have gained 0.2% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 4.3%.



From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 52.54. DOCS carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2025 earnings implies a 2.8% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

