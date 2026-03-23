Intuitive Surgical vs. Stryker: Which Surgical Tech Stock Leads?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Stryker SYK represent two distinct approaches within the MedTech landscape — one a pure-play robotic surgery leader, the other a diversified device giant with expanding digital capabilities.

Intuitive Surgical continues to dominate robotic-assisted surgery through its da Vinci ecosystem, delivering strong procedure-led growth and recurring revenue visibility. Stryker leverages its broad orthopedic and MedSurg portfolio, complemented by its Mako robotics platform, to drive steady, diversified growth. Recent earnings underscore ISRG’s accelerating momentum versus SYK’s more measured expansion.

ISRG stands out as a high-growth, innovation-driven MedTech leader, offering investors exposure to a rapidly expanding surgical robotics market with strong recurring revenue dynamics. SYK appeals to investors seeking steady, diversified exposure to healthcare, supported by consistent execution and broad product demand, but without the same high-growth trajectory.

Let us take a closer look at the companies’ competitive dynamics to determine which is better positioned within the industry and deserves a place in your investment portfolio.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, Intuitive Surgical has gained 7.6% against Stryker’s decline of 9.6%. While the broader Medical sector remained flat, the S&P 500 Index declined 1.1% in the same period.

6-Month Price Chart ISRG vs SYK



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Market Leadership

ISRG remains the clear global leader in robotic-assisted surgery, with more than 11,000 installed da Vinci systems and over 3.1 million procedures performed in 2025 alone. Its scale, clinical adoption, and entrenched hospital relationships reinforce a strong competitive moat.

SYK, in contrast, holds leadership across orthopedics and surgical equipment, with over 3,000 Mako systems installed globally. While its robotics presence is growing, it remains more niche compared to ISRG’s dominance in multi-specialty robotic surgery.

Growth Momentum

ISRG continues to deliver robust growth, with total procedures increasing nearly 19% and revenues rising 21% in 2025, supported by strong global adoption and platform utilization. This growth has been consistent, with the third quarter showing 20% procedure expansion and 23% revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG’s 2026 earnings per share has improved 3 cents in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s Consensus Estimate Movement



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SYK, while strong, operates at a more moderate pace, reporting 10-11% organic sales growth across 2025, supported by broad-based demand across segments. The company’s growth is steady but lacks the acceleration seen in ISRG’s procedure-driven model. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYK’s 2026 earnings per share has improved 1 cent in the past 30 days.

SYK’s Consensus Estimate Movement



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Innovation Edge

ISRG continues to push technological boundaries with the rollout of the da Vinci 5, the integration of Force Feedback, and the expansion of its Ion platform, which recorded procedure growth exceeding 50%. Its growing focus on AI, digital tools, and telepresence further strengthens its ecosystem advantage.

SYK’s innovation is anchored in its Mako platform, particularly with the launch of Mako 4 and expansion into additional procedures like spine and shoulder. However, innovation is spread across multiple segments, diluting the concentrated impact seen in ISRG’s focused robotics strategy.

Revenue Model

ISRG benefits from a highly attractive recurring revenue model, with approximately 81% of fourth-quarter revenues derived from instruments and services tied to procedure volumes. This creates strong revenue visibility and margin leverage as utilization rises.

SYK’s revenue base is more diversified across capital equipment, implants and disposables. While this diversification enhances resilience, it lacks the same level of recurring concentration and predictability inherent in ISRG’s model.

Competitive Positioning

ISRG’s first-mover advantage in robotic surgery translates into high switching costs, strong surgeon training ecosystems, and deep hospital integration. Its installed base and continuous platform upgrades reinforce long-term customer stickiness.

SYK remains highly competitive within orthopedics and MedSurg, benefiting from scale and a strong commercial engine. However, it operates in more crowded and competitive categories, limiting the structural advantages evident in ISRG’s niche dominance.

Valuation Comparison

ISRG trades at a premium, but this valuation is supported by sustained double-digit growth, expanding global adoption, and a long runway in minimally invasive surgery. Its performance demonstrates resilience despite external pressures such as tariffs. The company currently trades at Price to Earnings Forward 12 months (P/E F12M) ratio of 46.11, above the industry average of 25.21. ISRG carries a Value Score of F.

ISRG’s P/E F12M Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYK offers a more balanced risk profile, with dependable earnings growth and margin expansion driven by operational discipline. However, its upside potential appears comparatively constrained, given its mature and diversified business mix. The company currently trades at P/E F12M ratio of 21.97, above the industry average of 17.62. SYK carries a Value Score of C.

SYK’s P/E F12M Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

While both companies are well-positioned within MedTech, Intuitive Surgical clearly leads in terms of growth visibility, innovation intensity and structural competitive advantages. Its dominant position in robotic-assisted surgery, coupled with a highly recurring revenue model and accelerating global adoption, positions it as a compelling long-term investment. Stryker remains a high-quality operator with stable growth, but in a direct comparison, ISRG offers superior upside potential and a more differentiated growth narrative in surgical technology.

While Intuitive Surgical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Stryker has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.