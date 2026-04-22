Intuitive Surgical Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell?

An aging population will be a powerful tailwind for this healthcare technology provider.

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*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 19, 2026. The video was published on April 21, 2026.

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Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.