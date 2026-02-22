Intuitive Surgical: This Robotic-Surgery Leader Could Keep Compounding for Another Decade

Key Points

Intuitive Surgical can overcome recent headwinds thanks to its robust competitive edge.

The robotics-assisted surgery specialist still has significant growth avenues ahead of it.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical ›

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has faced challenges over the past year. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs are impacting its financial results, and it's now facing more competition than it has arguably ever had in the market for robotic surgery, among other issues.

Despite all that, Intuitive Surgical's long-term outlook remains bright. Here's why the stock could deliver superior returns over the next decade.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Moats matter

There is one key reason Intuitive Surgical can overcome the obstacles -- the company benefits from a wide moat, based on multiple factors.

One is that its famous, market-leading da Vinci system is expensive, requires a steep learning curve, and has been incorporated in many programs to train surgical residents and fellows. The da Vinci system is deeply entrenched in many medical facilities, making it hard for them to switch to a competing device without losing the heavy up-front investment they made to acquire it or the countless hours medical staff invested in training on it. That's one significant advantage.

Another is that the da Vinci system has been on the market for over two decades, and there is a wealth of data demonstrating its efficacy and improved patient outcomes across a range of indications. Newcomers to the field may have aced clinical trials to earn clearance, but the real-world data isn't easy to replicate, and grants Intuitive Surgical a leg up.

We can also highlight the medical device specialist's innovative capabilities. In 2024, it launched the fifth version of the da Vinci system, with new and improved features.

The future is bright

Intuitive Surgical can leverage these advantages to mitigate the effects of tariffs -- perhaps by raising prices slightly, something it can afford to do without losing many customers, thanks to its market leadership. So its installed base should continue growing.

Meanwhile, the company should also secure new approvals for the da Vinci system. These label expansions will help increase the device's addressable market. With an expanding installed base and more indications under its belt, its procedure volume should also move in the right direction and help boost revenue and profits.

Even with mounting competition, Intuitive Surgical should be fine, especially considering that the market for robotic-assisted surgery is underpenetrated. And over the next decade, we should also see an aging population, which will drive growing demand for many of the procedures handled by the da Vinci system.

All these factors (and more) make Intuitive Surgical's prospects strong. Despite the challenges it's faced, the stock remains an excellent pick to hold for the next 10 years.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Surgical wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.