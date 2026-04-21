Intuitive Surgical Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $821.5 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $698.4 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to $2.770 billion from $2.253 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $821.5 Mln. vs. $698.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.28 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $2.770 Bln vs. $2.253 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.