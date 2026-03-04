Intuitive Surgical Expands Direct Operational Presence in Europe

Intuitive Surgical ISRG has completed the acquisition of the da Vinci and Ion distribution business in Europe in a bid to start direct operations in the region. The company acquired the distribution business run by ab medica, Abex, Excelencia Robótica and their affiliates across Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and associated territories. The company will operate directly in the majority of Europe, excluding a few countries, with the completion of this acquisition.

Following the acquisition, the business operations have been integrated into ISRG’s European commercial and marketing organization. The direct commercialization in Europe will be led by senior vice president and general manager Dirk Barten.

Intuitive Surgical’s management believes that direct operations in Southern Europe should enable it to support customers in a more agile and integrated way, and bring minimally invasive care to more patients.

As of 2025-end, Intuitive Surgical’s total installed base across Italy, Spain and Portugal was more than 470 da Vinci surgical systems. The company is also bringing its Ion platform to Europe, with a recent launch in Italy and Spain.

Apart from strong growth in the United States, the company has seen a steady increase in treated patients in ex-U.S. markets over the past decade. The share of patients in the ex-U.S. markets has increased from 23% in 2015 to 35% in 2025, primarily driven by Europe and Asia. The company placed a total of 342 da Vinci surgical systems in Europe in 2025 compared with 309 in 2024. A total of 16 Ion systems were placed in Europe during 2025 compared with 14 in the year-ago period. This demonstrates continued growth potential for ISRG’s robotic surgical systems in Europe.

ISRG received European approval for its most advanced robotic surgery system, da Vinci 5, in July last year. The company has seen strong adoption for da Vinci 5 in the U.S. market, a trend likely to be followed in Europe on the back of the latest technological advancements in the system, like force feedback and case insights.

The company also recently launched the Ion system in Italy and Spain. Per data from ISRG, the Ion system has significantly improved survival for lung cancer patients. The system has reduced the time period to start treatment following detection of lung cancer from more than 200 days with the traditional treatment pathway to 28 days, which can be linked to improved survival. An accelerated treatment initiation for patients should potentially drive a rise in demand for the system.

Amid these potential growth drivers for its systems, ISRG’s direct presence places the company in a better position to meet the needs of its customers in these geographies through improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care and lowering the total cost of care.

Industry Prospects

Per a report from Markets and Markets, the surgical robots market in Europe was valued at $2.10 billion in 2024, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 14% and reach $5.21 billion in 2031. The growth will be primarily driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. The rise in the elderly population and incidence of chronic diseases like cancer are boosting demand for surgical procedures, thereby driving demand for robot-assisted surgeries.

ISRG’s strong presence in the robotic surgery space makes it one of the players to gain significantly from this growth in the overall market.

Recent News From ISRG

Last month, Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for the da Vinci 5 system to be used in certain cardiac procedures, including mitral valve repair and internal mammary artery (IMA) mobilization for cardiac revascularization. It expects a limited number of United States centers to collaborate through 2026 to establish initial da Vinci 5 cardiac programs.

ISRG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Intuitive Surgical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Globus Medical GMED, Pacific Biosciences of California PACB and Edwards Lifesciences EW.

Globus Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $45 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%.

PACB has an estimated earnings decline rate of 1.9% against the industry’s 11.4% improvement. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.7%.

Edwards Lifesciences, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 58 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%. Revenues of $1.57 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

EW has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12.9% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 5.5%.

