Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ISRG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $516.19, changing hands as low as $505.75 per share. Intuitive Surgical Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISRG's low point in its 52 week range is $425 per share, with $609.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $506.27. The ISRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

