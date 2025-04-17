Intuitive Releases Studies Highlighting Impact of Robotic-Assisted Surgery on Access and Patient Outcomes in Minimally Invasive Care

Intuitive announces studies showing robotic-assisted surgery improves access and outcomes in minimally invasive care, particularly in underserved areas.

Intuitive, a leader in robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), announced two studies showing that RAS improves access to high-quality care and enhances patient outcomes, particularly in areas with limited medical resources. Published in respected medical journals, these studies assess the role of RAS in addressing barriers to minimally invasive surgery (MIS), revealing that surgical training and hospital infrastructure significantly impact access. The research indicates that with the introduction of RAS, hospitals across the U.S. experienced increased rates of MIS, especially for procedures such as hernia repairs and colorectal surgeries, and that RAS facilitates broader access for older patients and those with various insurance types. Intuitive is committed to promoting greater access to care through innovative solutions and ongoing research in RAS technology.

Potential Positives

The publication of two significant studies reinforces Intuitive's leadership in robotic-assisted surgery and highlights its commitment to improving patient care and access in underserved areas.

The studies reveal a notable increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) rates in hospitals that adopted robotic-assisted surgery, indicating that Intuitive's technology broadens access to high-quality care.

Key findings demonstrate the potential of robotic-assisted surgery to address barriers to access, such as surgeon training, which could lead to improved patient outcomes across diverse demographics.

Over 16 million patients have benefitted from Intuitive's technologies, showcasing the widespread impact and relevance of its innovations in the healthcare landscape.

Potential Negatives

The release highlights significant barriers to access for minimally invasive surgery, suggesting that many patients are currently missing out on high-quality care, which may reflect negatively on the company's effectiveness in expanding its technology.



Evidence from the studies indicates that despite the implementation of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), disparities in access remain significant across different demographics, pointing to ongoing inequalities in healthcare that the company has yet to address effectively.



The announcement of further research and studies may imply that the company has not yet fully solved the issues surrounding access to robotic-assisted surgeries, suggesting a potential lack of immediate solutions or results for current healthcare challenges.

FAQ

What are the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS)?

RAS offers shorter recovery times, reduced postoperative complications, and improved patient outcomes, particularly in underserved areas.

How does Intuitive support access to minimally invasive surgery?

Intuitive collaborates with healthcare providers to identify gaps in access and generate evidence to expand minimally invasive surgical options.

What findings were highlighted in the recent RAS studies?

The studies show that RAS increases minimally invasive surgery rates and expands access across various demographic groups.

Why are some areas lacking minimally invasive surgery options?

Barriers such as surgeon training, hospital infrastructure, and location contribute to limited access to minimally invasive surgery.

How has RAS impacted surgery rates in U.S. hospitals?

Hospitals that implemented RAS observed a significant increase in minimally invasive surgery rates compared to those that did not.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced the publication of two studies showing how the availability of RAS helps enable access to high-quality care, improve patient outcomes, particularly in medical deserts, and contributes to the overall growth of minimally invasive care ultimately benefitting patients.





The studies, published in the Journal of the Society of Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeons and Annals of Surgery Open, are part of broader research underway by Intuitive to evaluate the availability and impact of RAS. As a leader in minimally invasive care, Intuitive is committed to identifying gaps in patient access and collaborating with healthcare providers to help them expand access and measure outcomes through evidence generation.







Minimally Invasive Surgery Deserts: Is There a Role for Robotic Assisted Surgery?







The first study, titled "Minimally Invasive Surgery Deserts: Is There a Role for Robotic Assisted Surgery?" identified regions where patients lack access to high-quality MIS due to factors such as training availability, location, and/or hospital infrastructure. The study also examined how RAS can enable more widespread and efficient adoption of minimally invasive care.





"Minimally invasive surgery offers profound benefits for patients, from shorter recovery times to reduced postoperative complications, yet too many patients lack access due to barriers like surgeon training or hospital location," said Intuitive's Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet, M.D. "This paper underscores the need for innovative solutions to give hospitals and surgeons more options to improve patient care and outcomes."





Key findings from this article, authored by a multidisciplinary team including Intuitive, include:









Defining MIS Deserts:



A medical desert is an area where patients lack access to health services. There are multiple barriers to MIS access, and patients in these areas may undergo open surgery more often, missing out on the benefits of MIS.



A medical desert is an area where patients lack access to health services. There are multiple barriers to MIS access, and patients in these areas may undergo open surgery more often, missing out on the benefits of MIS.





Identifying Barriers to MIS Access:



Surgeon characteristics, including training, board certification, years of practice, and procedure volume, accounted for nearly two-thirds of variation in MIS use for colectomy. Patient sociodemographic characteristics accounted for nearly 30 percent, and hospital characteristics, such as rural or urban location, academic status, and procedure volume accounted for about 7 percent.



Surgeon characteristics, including training, board certification, years of practice, and procedure volume, accounted for nearly two-thirds of variation in MIS use for colectomy. Patient sociodemographic characteristics accounted for nearly 30 percent, and hospital characteristics, such as rural or urban location, academic status, and procedure volume accounted for about 7 percent.





Impact of Robotic-Assisted Surgery:



Addressing surgeon training could result in significant improvement in MIS use. RAS offers surgeons a shorter learning curve compared to traditional laparoscopy, allowing clinicians to become proficient more quickly. Telementoring and remote surgical support could further extend the reach of experienced surgeons into underserved areas.













Rates of Minimally Invasive Surgery after Introduction of Robotic-Assisted Surgery for Common General Surgery Operations







Building on the previous study, "Rates of Minimally Invasive Surgery after Introduction of Robotic-Assisted Surgery for Common General Surgery Operations," examined how the introduction of RAS has influenced rates of MIS in hospitals across the United States. The study also evaluated whether adopting RAS helped expand access to MIS across different demographics, including age, sex, race, ethnicity, and insurance status.





The study evaluated data from 408 U.S. hospitals between 2016 and 2022, focusing specifically on 153 hospitals that introduced RAS for common general surgeries such as cholecystectomy, hernia repair, and colorectal resection. The findings highlight the broader impact of RAS adoption on minimally invasive surgery rates:









Higher MIS Adoption:



Hospitals that implemented RAS saw MIS rates increase from 60.5% to 65.8%, a significantly greater rise than hospitals that did not introduce RAS (56.1% to 57.0%).



Hospitals that implemented RAS saw MIS rates increase from 60.5% to 65.8%, a significantly greater rise than hospitals that did not introduce RAS (56.1% to 57.0%).





Expanded Access Across Patient Populations:



Patients aged 35 and older and those with Medicare or commercial insurance saw significant MIS rate increases, suggesting a broader reach of minimally invasive techniques.



Patients aged 35 and older and those with Medicare or commercial insurance saw significant MIS rate increases, suggesting a broader reach of minimally invasive techniques.





Consistent Gains Across Procedures:



The greatest MIS gains in RAS hospitals were seen in hernia repairs and colorectal resections, where rates outpaced those in non-RAS hospitals.











Prior studies have debated whether the rise of RAS primarily shifts procedures from laparoscopy rather than expanding MIS access. This research adds to the body of evidence suggesting that, in many hospitals, the introduction of RAS contributes to overall MIS growth across populations rather than redistributing surgical methods by overcoming some of the barriers associated with laparoscopy, including ergonomic limitations and 2D visualization.





"These findings suggest that the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery is helping to expand patient access to minimally invasive techniques," said Zhi Ven Fong, MD, MPH, DrPH, co-author, hepatobiliary and pancreas surgeon, and surgical oncologist, Division of Surgical Oncology and Endocrine Surgery, Mayo Clinic Arizona. "By removing some of the technical challenges of traditional laparoscopy, RAS has the potential to make minimally invasive surgery a more viable option for a broader range of patients."





To date, more than 16 million patients have benefitted from minimally invasive care performed with Intuitive technologies including urology, gynecology, colorectal, general surgery, thoracic, and cardiac surgery procedures and has helped improve patient outcomes, ranging from shorter recovery times to reduced postoperative complications, depending on the procedure and individual patient characteristics.





For more information about Intuitive's efforts to help advance greater access to care and specifically robotic-assisted surgery, visit www.intuitive.com.



www.intuitive.com



.







References:









Mitzman, Brian et al. “Minimally Invasive Surgery Deserts: Is There a Role for Robotic Assisted Surgery?.”



JSLS : Journal of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons



vol. 28,3 (2024): e2024.00039. doi:10.4293/JSLS.2024.00039













Fong, Zhi Ven et al. “Rates of Minimally Invasive Surgery After Introduction of Robotic-Assisted Surgery for Common General Surgery Operations.”



Annals of surgery open : perspectives of surgical history, education, and clinical approaches



vol. 6,1 e546. 31 Jan. 2025, doi:10.1097/AS9.0000000000000546













Contact: Megan Elliott, Intuitive









Megan.elliott@intusurg.com









1-669-222-9899









About Intuitive







Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.







About da Vinci Surgical Systems







There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.





For more information, please visit the company's website at www.intuitive.com.



www.intuitive.com



.







Important Safety Information







For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, visit https://manuals.intuitivesurgical.com/market. For summary of the risks associated with surgery refer to www.intuitive.com/safety.



www.intuitive.com/safety



.



