Intuitive Receives FDA Clearance for da Vinci SP Surgical System for Transanal Colorectal Procedures

Intuitive's da Vinci SP surgical system receives FDA clearance for transanal local resection, enhancing minimally invasive colorectal surgery options.

Intuitive, a leader in robotic-assisted surgery, announced that the FDA has cleared its da Vinci Single Port (SP) surgical system for transanal local excision/resection, enhancing its applications in colorectal surgery. This new clearance, which follows previous FDA approvals for various transabdominal procedures, allows for minimally invasive surgeries through natural body orifices, minimizing the need for external incisions and reducing patient recovery time. The da Vinci SP system is designed to navigate narrow body areas, offering surgeons precise control over instruments and a high-definition camera from a single entry point. Intuitive's Chief Medical Officer emphasized that this advancement supports better tissue preservation and patient outcomes. The da Vinci SP system has been previously cleared for other surgical areas and is part of Intuitive's broader portfolio aimed at improving surgical efficiency and patient care. As Intuitive marks its 30th anniversary, it continues to strive for advancements in minimally invasive technology, having facilitated nearly 17 million procedures globally.

Potential Positives

The FDA clearance of the da Vinci Single Port surgical system for transanal local excision/resection represents a significant advancement in the capabilities of Intuitive's colorectal surgical offerings.

This new indication helps expand Intuitive’s portfolio, offering colorectal surgeons additional options for minimally invasive procedures, which can improve patient outcomes.

The clearance could lead to increased adoption of the da Vinci SP system, potentially driving revenue growth for Intuitive as more surgeons are able to perform advanced procedures with the technology.

The press release highlights the extensive research backing the da Vinci SP system, including over 500 peer-reviewed publications, enhancing its credibility and attractiveness to healthcare professionals.

Potential Negatives

Despite the FDA clearance, potential competitors may quickly develop similar or superior technologies, thereby diluting Intuitive's market advantage in robotic-assisted surgery.

The press release may downplay the risks associated with the use of the da Vinci SP system, which could lead to questions regarding safety and efficacy among practitioners and patients.

The announcement does not provide any financial projections or revenue expectations related to the new clearance, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the potential impact on Intuitive's financial performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the da Vinci Single Port surgical system?

The da Vinci SP surgical system is designed for minimally invasive colorectal surgeries through natural orifices, avoiding external incisions.

How does the da Vinci SP improve colorectal surgery outcomes?

It allows for more precise access and manipulation in narrow body cavities, resulting in better tissue preservation and faster patient recovery.

When was the da Vinci SP system cleared by the FDA?

The FDA cleared the da Vinci SP system for transanal local excisions on May 1, 2025, expanding its colorectal surgery capabilities.

What types of procedures can the da Vinci SP perform?

It can perform transanal local excision/resection and various transabdominal colorectal procedures, enhancing surgical options for colorectal surgeons.

How has the da Vinci SP system been received by surgeons?

Surgeons, like Dr. Laila Rashidi, express enthusiasm for the da Vinci SP’s ability to adapt transabdominal procedures to less invasive transanal techniques.

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

on 01/30. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/21, 01/10, 12/23.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE SAMATH (EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 31,285 shares for an estimated $16,809,860 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,306 shares for an estimated $12,655,297 .

. DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 13,546 shares for an estimated $6,818,347 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260 .

. MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $1,368,015 .

. FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

AMY L LADD sold 150 shares for an estimated $84,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,002 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 820 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ISRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ISRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ISRG forecast page.

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $622.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $560.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $605.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $650.0 on 12/02/2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the da Vinci Single Port (SP) surgical system for transanal local excision/resection, a form of minimally invasive surgery performed through a natural orifice to avoid abdominal surgical incisions for select procedures. This clearance extends the da Vinci SP’s capabilities in colorectal surgery, building upon procedures previously cleared by the FDA in November 2024, which include transabdominal procedures - low anterior resection, total mesorectal excision, colectomy, abdominoperineal resection, and sigmoidectomy.





Intuitive engineered the da Vinci SP system to navigate in narrow body cavities requiring precise access, such as lower pelvis and rectal procedures. Its design and architecture support access to rectal anatomy by allowing surgeons to control up to three multi-jointed instruments and a high-definition articulating camera through a single entry point to work freely in the smaller space.





Da Vinci SP also helps mitigate challenges inherent with laparoscopic transanal minimally invasive surgery, such as surgeon ergonomics, reaching lesions in the upper rectum, and working circumferentially, or “upside-down,” when needed.





“With FDA’s clearance of the da Vinci SP system for transanal local resection, surgeons have a new option in colorectal surgery to positively impact patient outcomes,” said Intuitive Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet, MD. “Da Vinci SP represents a major leap forward for minimally invasive colorectal surgery, supporting surgeons in better preserving healthy tissue and accelerating patient recovery.”





The da Vinci SP system helps enable surgeons to dissect, suture, and excise through a natural orifice, avoiding external scarring for patients, unlike conventional transabdominal rectal resection, which typically requires multiple incisions and removal of the rectum.





“Using the da Vinci SP will help me adapt some of my transabdominal low anterior resections to transanal surgeries for appropriate lesions,” said Laila Rashidi, M.D., of MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Wash.





This clearance adds to Intuitive’s colorectal portfolio, designed to meet the diverse needs of colorectal surgeons. With da Vinci 5 and da Vinci Xi, Intuitive provides colorectal surgeons with a broad, integrated offering to support a spectrum of colorectal interventions.





A growing body of evidence, including more than 500 peer-reviewed publications to date, supports the safety, efficacy, and outcomes associated with the da Vinci SP system. The FDA has previously cleared the da Vinci SP system for certain urology procedures, including simple prostatectomy, as well as transoral otolaryngology and general thoracoscopic procedures. The da Vinci SP system is also approved for use in Europe, Japan, and Korea for a range of procedures spanning multiple surgical disciplines.





2025 marks Intuitive’s 30



th



year developing robotic-assisted technology with the goal of improving patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care, and lowering the total cost to treat. In Intuitive's first three decades, surgeons have performed nearly 17 million procedures using our technology, and nearly 90,000 surgeons have been trained to use our systems.







Contact: Megan Elliott, Intuitive







Global Public Affairs







corp.comm@intusurg.com









1-669-222-9899









About Intuitive







Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.







About da Vinci Surgical Systems







There are several models of the da Vinci Surgical System. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.







Important Safety Information







For Important Safety Information, indications for use, risks, full cautions, and warnings, please refer to the associated da Vinci user manual(s).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.