Intuitive Machines Successfully Lands IM-2 Lunar Lander Athena on the Moon

Intuitive Machines announced its IM-2 lunar lander, Athena, successfully landed on the Moon, operating alongside NASA’s updates on the mission.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. announced that its lunar lander, Athena, successfully landed on the Moon at approximately 11:30 a.m. CST on March 6, 2025. This achievement was celebrated in a joint press conference with NASA, which emphasized the ongoing collaboration between commercial and government sectors in space exploration. Intuitive Machines plans to provide continued updates on the IM-2 mission through its official webpage and social media. The company, which aims to transform lunar access economics, previously landed its Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon in 2024, marking the U.S.'s return to lunar exploration. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations and potential challenges ahead.

Potential Positives

Intuitive Machines successfully landed the IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, on the Moon, marking a significant achievement in their space exploration efforts.

The joint press conference with NASA showcases the ongoing collaboration between commercial entities and government partners in advancing space exploration, highlighting Intuitive Machines' role in this partnership.

This mission follows the successful landing of the Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, in 2024, establishing a strong track record for the company in lunar missions.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which introduces uncertainty regarding the actual outcomes and performance of the company's missions, potentially impacting investor confidence.

Concerns are raised about various risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including possible launch failures or accidents, which could deter stakeholders and partners from engaging with the company.

The message contains a lengthy disclaimer about potential risks and uncertainties, which may lead to confusion or apprehension among investors about the viability of the company's future endeavors.

FAQ

What is the IM-2 lunar lander mission?

The IM-2 mission features the Athena lunar lander, successfully landing on the Moon and operating on its surface as part of ongoing exploration efforts.

When did the IM-2 lunar lander land on the Moon?

The IM-2 lunar lander, Athena, landed on the Moon on March 6, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m. CST.

How can I get updates on the IM-2 mission?

Updates on the IM-2 mission can be found on Intuitive Machines' IM-2 mission webpage and official X account.

What is the purpose of Intuitive Machines?

Intuitive Machines aims to disrupt lunar access economics through innovative space exploration, infrastructure, and services.

Where can I find more information about Intuitive Machines?

For more information, visit Intuitive Machines' official website at intuitivemachines.com.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 5,142,132 shares for an estimated $54,711,118 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,350,494 shares for an estimated $16,628,815 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,496,744 shares for an estimated $11,432,589 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,960 shares for an estimated $383,888.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has announced the IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, landed on the Moon at approximately 11:30 a.m. CST and is currently operating on the surface of the Moon.





Earlier today, Intuitive Machines and NASA held a joint press conference to share the latest mission and landing updates. The conference highlighted the progress of lunar operations and the continued collaboration between commercial and government partners in advancing space exploration.





Intuitive Machines expects to continue to provide updates on the mission via the Company’s IM-2 mission webpage and official X account. The press conference is available on the





IM-2 mission webpage





.







About Intuitive Machines







Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations, results and plans relating to our second mission to the Moon, including the outcome of the completion and status of the surface operations on the second lunar mission. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of our satellites or lunar landers to reach their planned orbital locations, risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including any accident on launch or during the journey into space; risks associated with the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in our operations; failure of our products to operate in the expected manner or defects in our sub-systems; failure to comply with various laws and regulations relating to various aspects of our business; and other public filings and press releases other factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.