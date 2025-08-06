Intuitive Machines to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. ( LUNR ) is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, before market open.

LUNR’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the last four consecutive quarters and missed in one, with the average earnings surprise being 57.42%.

Key Factors to Consider

In the second quarter, solid revenue generation from providing lunar payload, data analytics and data transmission services for NASA and other commercial contractors is expected to have boosted Intuitive Machines' top-line performance.

In particular, although LUNR completed the IM-2 mission at the end of the first quarter, successful payment from this mission is expected by it in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. As the company anticipates receiving payment for this mission in the second quarter, we expect it to be reflected in its income statement as higher revenues for the period.

Strong revenue generation, along with higher gross profit earned through efficient program execution and a focus on higher-margin service businesses, is likely to have boosted LUNR’s second-quarter bottom-line performance.

However, higher selling, general and administrative expenses due to continued investments in infrastructure, technology upgrades for the IM3 lunar mission, and costs related to the company’s new corporate headquarters are likely to hurt the second-quarter results.

Q2 Estimates for LUNR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $68.4 million, which indicates growth of 65.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at six cents per share, which indicates a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s loss of five cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LUNR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LUNR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

LUNR’s Earnings ESP: LUNR has an Earnings ESP of -9.09%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LUNR’s Zacks Rank: Currently, LUNR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

