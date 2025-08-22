Intuit Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Intuit INTU reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65. The bottom line jumped 38.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected a rise in Global Business Solutions, Consumer, Credit Karma and ProTax revenues year over year.

Revenues of $3.83 billion beat the consensus mark of $3.74 billion and increased 20.3% year over year.

Q4 Details of INTU

Global Business Solutions Group revenues (78.6% of total revenues) grew 17.8% year over year to $3.01 billion.

Within the segment, total Online Ecosystem revenues climbed 21.1% year over year to $2.2 billion.

QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 23.2% year over year to $1.10 billion, driven by higher effective prices, customer growth and mix-shift.

Online Services revenues, which include payroll, payments, time tracking and capital, jumped 19% year over year to $1.11 billion, driven by growth in money and payroll offerings.

Total international online revenues increased 9% year over year on a constant-currency basis.

Revenues from the Consumer Group (3.6% of total revenues) increased 21.2% to $137 million.

Further, ProTax Group's professional tax revenues (0.8% of total revenues) rose 10.3% year over year to $32 million.

The Credit Karma business contributed $649 million to Intuit’s fiscal fourth-quarter total revenues, which increased 33.8% year over year, driven by strength in credit cards, personal loans and auto insurance.

INTU’s non-GAAP operating income climbed 39.2% to $1.02 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin increased 360 basis points to 26.5%.

INTU’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2025, Intuit’s cash and investments were $4.6 billion compared with $6.2 billion as of April 30, 2025. The company exited the fiscal fourth quarter with a long-term debt of $6 billion.

Intuit repurchased $2.8 billion of stock during fiscal 2025.

INTU announced that its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share to be paid on Oct. 17, 2025. The newly approved dividend represents a year-over-year increase of 14%.

INTU’s Q1 & FY 2026 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, INTU expects revenues to grow between 14% and 15% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter are estimated in the range of $3.05-$3.12 per share.

Intuit projects fiscal 2026 revenues in the band of $20.997-$21.186 billion, indicating approximately 12-13% growth. The company expects fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $22.98 and $23.18, indicating an increase of approximately 14-15%.

The company anticipates fiscal 2026 non-GAAP operating income between $8.611 billion and $8.688 billion.

Further in its business segments, the Global Business Solutions segment revenues are expected to grow within 14-15% on a year-over-year basis. Consumer Group revenues are expected to grow by approximately 8-9%. Credit Karma revenues are expected to grow between 10% and 13%. ProTax revenues are forecasted to grow 2.3%.

INTU’s Zacks Rank

Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Intuit Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intuit Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Computer Software Stocks

PTC Inc. PTC reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.4%. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues came in at $644 million, rising 24% year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 10.6%. PTC’s focus on digital product innovation, combined with its shift toward SaaS and subscription-based models, is creating a stable and scalable revenue base. PTC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Microsoft MSFT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.96% and increased 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $76.44 billion increased 18.1% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. At constant currency, revenues grew 17% year over year, showcasing strong demand for cloud and AI offerings. Currently, MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.