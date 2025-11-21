Intuit Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Online Ecosystem Revenues Surge

Intuit INTU reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10. The bottom line jumped 33.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Results reflected solid growth in Global Business Solutions Online Ecosystem revenues and Consumer segment revenues. INTU continues to make AI-driven platform expansions and has launched substantial done-for-you innovations across its platform. Management remains confident in delivering double-digit revenue growth and expanding margins this year and reaffirmed full-year guidance for fiscal 2026.



Revenues of $3.88 billion beat the consensus mark of $3.76 billion and increased 18.3% year over year.

Q1 Details of INTU

Global Business Solutions Group revenues grew 18% year over year to $3.0 billion. Within the segment, total Online Ecosystem revenues climbed 21% year over year to $2.4 billion. Excluding Mailchimp, Global Business Solutions revenues surged 20%, and Online Ecosystem revenues jumped 25%.



Backed by higher effective prices, customer growth and mix-shift, QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 25% year over year, while growth in money and payroll offerings led to 17% growth in Online Services revenues. Total international online revenues increased 9% year over year on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues from the Consumer Group increased 21.0% to $894 million. Driven by strength in personal loans, credit cards and auto insurance, Credit Karma revenues surged 27% to $651 million, while TurboTax revenues were up 6% to $198 million. Moreover, ProTax revenues increased 15% to $45 million.



INTU’s non-GAAP operating income climbed 32% to $1.26 billion. The non-GAAP operating margin increased 340 basis points to 32.4%.

INTU's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct. 31, 2025, Intuit’s cash and investments were $3.7 billion compared with $4.6 billion as of July 31, 2025. The company exited the fiscal first quarter with a debt of $6.1 billion.



Intuit repurchased $851 million of stock in the fiscal first quarter. It has $4.4 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization.



INTU announced that its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share to be paid on Jan. 16, 2026. The newly approved dividend represents a year-over-year increase of 15%.

INTU’s Q2 & FY 2026 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, INTU expects revenues to grow between 14% and 15% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter are estimated in the range of $3.63-$3.68 per share.



Intuit has reiterated its guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. It expects fiscal 2026 revenues in the band of $20.997-$21.186 billion, indicating approximately 12-13% growth. The company expects fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $22.98 and $23.18, indicating an increase of approximately 14-15%.



The company anticipates fiscal 2026 non-GAAP operating income between $8.611 billion and $8.688 billion, calling for growth of around 14-15%.



Further in its business segments, the Global Business Solutions segment revenues are expected to grow within 14-15% on a year-over-year basis. Consumer Group revenues are expected to increase by approximately 8-9%. Credit Karma revenues are anticipated to rise between 10% and 13%. TurboTax revenues are projected to grow 8%, while ProTax revenues are forecasted to jump 2.3%.

Performance of Other Fintech Stocks

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $1.34, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 and jumped 11.7% year over year. Results reflected better-than-expected growth in revenues. PayPal witnessed an uptick in both total payment volume (TPV) and revenues year over year, along with another quarter of high single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars.



Net revenues of $8.42 billion increased 7.3% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on a forex-neutral basis. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.26 billion. With such results, the company raised its full-year guidance for non-GAAP EPS and transaction margin dollars. However, its total number of payment transactions declined in the reported quarter.



BILL Holdings BILL reported earnings of 61 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. However, the figure declined from 63 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $395.7 million exceeded the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.4% year over year. This was driven by continued growth in subscription and transaction fees. The quarter benefited from strong customer adoption and rising payment volumes, though float revenues normalized relative to last year.



Core revenues, comprising subscription and transaction fees, remained the primary growth driver, supported by higher platform activity and expanded network reach. Management highlighted ongoing progress across partnerships, including that with NetSuite, Paychex and Acumatica, and automation initiatives, reinforcing BILL’s strategic focus on driving long-term operating efficiency and customer engagement.

