Intuit To Launch Finance Apps In ChatGPT

November 18, 2025 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), a fintech company, Tuesday announced a multi-year, strategic partnership with OpenAI to create intuit powered finance apps in ChatGPT.

Further, Intuit under a new $100 million plus multi-year contract, will use OpenAI's frontier models in its proprietary generative AI operating system to accelerate its AI-driven expert platform strategy.

ChatGPT users will be able to make financial decisions through these apps that can be directly accessed within the ChatGPT experience.

According to the company, consumers and businesses can utilize Intuit's AI-driven platform to get personalized financial insights and recommendations they can act on through the apps available on ChatGPT.

For example, consumers can use these apps to find credit card, personal loan, or mortgage that is best for their specific needs given their spending patterns and approval odds, get more personalized answers to tax questions powered by their financial data, estimate their tax refund, schedule time with a live, AI-powered local tax expert.

Businesses can use these apps to help increase revenue and profitability based on their real-time business data.

In pre-market activity, INTU shares were trading at $669, up 3.56% on the Nasdaq.

