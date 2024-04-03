Intuit (INTU) Unveils New Program to Help 50 Million Students

Intuit INTU has launched a new financial literacy program to help high school teachers and students learn about personal and entrepreneurial finance for free. The program, Intuit for Education, aims to assist 50 million students in becoming financially literate, capable and confident by 2030.



Students often struggle with financial decisions after graduation due to a lack of personal finance knowledge. The company also introduced the Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge, which encourages schools to participate in financial education activities during April.



Intuit for Education provides flexible and interactive courses using real-world tools like TurboTax and QuickBooks. The curriculum covers topics like budgeting, saving, credit management and basic finance. It offers more than 150 hours of customizable content and free professional development resources for educators.



Schools can access plug-and-play lesson plans and an online game called Intuit Prosperity Quest. Winning schools will have a chance to receive a celebration worth up to $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000, depending on their size.

Intuit’s Growing Portfolio to Aid Top-Line Growth

The company is looking to constantly update and grow its product portfolio to make it relevant to its customers. These updates include integrating TurboTax into Credit Karma and QuickBooks for seamless tax preparation and filing across the Intuit Ecosystem and introducing QuickBooks Solopreneur, a new product designed to meet the unique needs of one-person businesses.

These updates will attract more users and are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the coming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $16.04 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $16.4 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.89%.



Intuit recently announced that Credit Karma members and QuickBooks Online users can now prepare and file their 2023 taxes through TurboTax, all within the online platforms. By combining INTU's AI technology and TurboTax's tax knowledge engine with users' personal and financial information already available in Credit Karma or QuickBooks, this integration aims to provide a smoother and more personalized tax filing experience for individuals and small business owners.



Intuit has launched a new product called QuickBooks Solopreneur, specially made for individuals running their businesses alone. This tool offers a bunch of simple features to help solopreneurs manage their finances easily. It helps them set and track their goals, keep a tab on business expenses for tax purposes and feel more secure about their financial stability, all from one convenient place.

Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of Intuit have gained 0.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 12.2%.



