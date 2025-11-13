Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $650.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.66% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.29%.

Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software witnessed a gain of 1.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $3.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.76 billion, reflecting a 14.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $23.09 per share and a revenue of $21.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.59% and +12.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Intuit possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.1.

We can additionally observe that INTU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

