Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Intuit INTU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 22.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, INTU expects revenues to grow between 13% and 14% on a year-over-year basis to the band of $3.063-$3.099 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.08 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.73%.



On a non-GAAP basis, Intuit anticipates earnings per share in the range of $1.8-$1.85. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.86 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 12.73%.



Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.24%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Intuit Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intuit Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Intuit’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the steady recovery in the Small Business and Self-Employed segment.



An expanding subscriber base for Quickbooks Online and ARPC is expected to have driven solid growth in the Online Ecosystem. Intuit announced new product innovations to better serve the accounting community and small business customers through its QuickBooks online ecosystem in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Intuit partnered with the Los Angeles Urban League and announced the expansion of the Intuit Invest, Develop, Empower, Accelerate and Scale (IDEAS) Program. The program, which began as a pilot in Los Angeles, will now expand to a total of 100 small business owners. In the first year, participants of the Intuit IDEAS Program experienced an average revenue growth of 23% and saved 16.5 hours per month.



The solid momentum of INTU’s leading product, QuickBooks Capital, and improving customer retention rates are anticipated to have acted as tailwinds in the quarter to be reported.



However, due to the ongoing macroeconomic volatility, Intuit’s business partners have been pulling back from extending their credit, risking credit performance deterioration in the near term.



This is expected to have led to modest growth in Credit Karma revenues in the quarter to be reported. The Credit Karma business contributed $443 million to Intuit’s fiscal third-quarter total revenues, which increased 8% year over year due to growth in Credit Karma Money, credit cards and auto loans.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intuit this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



INTU currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

