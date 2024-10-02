Intuit (INTU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $607.28, demonstrating a +0.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 2.97% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.36, signifying a 4.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.14 billion, reflecting a 5.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.32 per share and a revenue of $18.25 billion, indicating changes of +14.05% and +12.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.82.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.