Intuit (INTU) Mailchimp Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Wix

Intuit INTU Mailchimp has signed a multi-year partnership with Wix.com WIX. Through this collaboration, users will benefit from improved marketing functionalities by connecting the CRM data between the platforms. This will enhance marketing capabilities, increase customer engagement and boost sales growth for users.



Intuit's extensive solutions designed for small businesses and marketers, coupled with Wix's all-encompassing online platform, will empower users to utilize both platforms alongside the specific tools for business management and growth.



The integration will particularly enhance functionality and user-friendliness for self-creators who employ Wix and Mailchimp. Additionally, agencies and freelancers using Wix Studio will gain advantages by providing their clients with a comprehensive email marketing suite featuring top-of-the-line marketing tools in the industry.



The cross-platform integration will be implemented gradually and launched globally in the United States, U.K. and Canada in the coming days.

Intuit Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuit Inc. Quote

Intuit Mailchimp’s Recent Updates to Boost Top-Line Growth

Intuit Mailchimp recently released some updated features and is ready to reveal more updates in the coming days. These updates will attract more users and are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the coming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $16.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $16.39 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.82%.



Intuit Mailchimp has introduced a significant update with more than 150 new and improved features on its platform. These enhancements are aimed at assisting marketers in reducing the time spent on email and report creation, speeding up e-commerce expansion and providing additional support.



Some of the newly launched features encompass custom reporting and analytics, advanced segmentation, expanded e-commerce automation, customer journeys tailored for merchants, SMS marketing capabilities, improved support choices and updates to Mailchimp's Standard plan.



Mailchimp is set to introduce improved generative artificial intelligence and SMS features, providing marketers with a broader set of tools and data to enhance the targeting, personalization, and automation of their marketing efforts during the holiday shopping season.



These new features and enhancements will be unveiled during Mailchimp's annual Marketing Success Season, a three-day virtual conference designed to equip marketers with the necessary tools, knowledge and motivation to develop and execute effective marketing strategies for the holiday season.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of Intuit have gained 30.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 34.4%.



NVIDIA NVDA and Uber Technologies UBER are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, NVDA and UBER sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of NVIDIA have surged 197.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $54.07 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 81.81%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, which has increased by 8 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Uber Technologies have soared 80% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $37.43 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 17.41%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

