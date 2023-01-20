Intuit (INTU) Mailchimp Set to Launch Campaign Manager Tool

Intuit’s INTU Mailchimp is planning to introduce a powerful end-to-end marketing tool with advanced scheduling capabilities — Campaign Manager.

Campaign Manager helps marketers plan, execute and analyze marketing campaigns across multiple channels like email, text messaging, social media advertisements, direct mail and view their campaign performances in one calendar view. The solution enables Mailchimp customers to conduct all marketing activities from a specific period into the same space, so that they can keep track of what’s happening around and plan accordingly for future.

The solution from Intuit allows marketers to create end-to-end campaigns that connects multiple marketing touchpoints to a single objective like special events, limited-time promotions, holiday activations, seasonal campaigns. It also provides marketers the campaign insights and recommendations generated from millions of data points analyzed by Mailchimp. They can trigger actions in their third-party apps by using webhooks, a tool that syncs Mailchimp activity with a third-party app by requesting the app to take a specific action.

Currently in beta, the solution will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans globally on Jan 25.

Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help it generate stable revenues over the long run.

Recently, the company increased the availability of its QuickBooks Business Network solution among millions of small and mid-market businesses in the United States. Thus, enabling eligible QuickBooks Online customers to easily connect with each other in the business-to-business (B2B) network to accelerate B2B payments, leverage automation for simplification and streamlining administrative tasks and get access to better collaboration and connection possibilities.

Last month, the company entered into an agreement to acquire financial health startup SeedFi. This will enable Intuit to accelerate and upscale its Credit Karma business members’ financial progress through SeedFi’s Credit Builder technology.

In November 2022, the company renewed its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) for another four years. Per the extended contract, Intuit encourages NFL fans to participate, increase awareness on the importance of setting financial goals and celebrate its financial milestones. INTU will continue to act as the official financial and accounting software sponsor of the football league through 2026 and will include additional brands and business operations in support of its business.

Nevertheless, macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds might significantly hurt small business operations, thereby posing risks for Intuit’s top-line growth in the near term. Higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting the bottom line in the near term.

