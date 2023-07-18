Intuit (INTU) Introduces QuickBooks Workforce Application

Intuit INTU recently launched the new QuickBooks Workforce mobile app for business employees in the United States, Canada, Australia and U.K. This platform will help employees manage their work, pay and benefits in one place.

The Intuit QuickBooks Workforce application is a centralized employee hub, which automates and reduces administrative tasks for the employees, with a single-sign-on experience, and helps them focus on their work with confidence.

Available for Android and iOS, the QuickBooks Workforce app offers employees in the United States and Canada with features like getting access to their pay stubs and tax documents in addition to having the ability to access important on-the-job tools, including time-tracking, scheduling and paid time off. This saves their time and reduces payday anxiety.

The company has a strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. Its strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. In June, INTU expanded its platform architecture with the introduction of a proprietary Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Operating System (GenOS).

Intuit GenOS features custom-trained financial large language models (LLMs) that specialize in solving tax, accounting, marketing, cash flow and personal finance challenges. The LLMs, combined with the company’s network of domain experts and data protection controls, intend to provide actionable insights and invoke actions like contacting human experts.

In April, INTU released the beta version of its Email Content Generator solution, which is part of a suite of Mailchimp AI-powered features. The launch aims at transforming email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

The company’s Email Content Generator is developed using Intuit Mailchimp’s existing generative AI tools and the company’s AI-driven expert platform. It uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to aid marketers quickly generate content on brand marketing, get copy ideas and inspiration and test variants to offer better personalized and engaging email marketing campaigns to clients.

In February, Intuit introduced AI enhancements for its Virtual Expert Platform to drive highly-personalized experiences, connecting consumers with experts and reducing tax filing time with its portfolio of TurboTax Live products.

In January, the company increased the availability of its QuickBooks Business Network solution among millions of small and mid-market businesses in the United States. This was done to enable eligible QuickBooks Online customers in the United States to easily connect with each other in the business-to-business network.

Intuit currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of INTU have gained 26.5% in the past year.

