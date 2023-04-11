Intuit (INTU) Introduces Mailchimp Email Content Generator

Intuit INTU recently released the beta version of its Email Content Generator solution, which is part of a suite of Mailchimp artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. The launch aims at transforming email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

The solution is developed using Intuit Mailchimp’s existing generative AI tools and the company’s AI-driven expert platform. It is designed to help customers create email marketing campaigns based on industry, marketing intent and brand voice.

Intuit’s Email Content Generator solution uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to aid marketers quickly generate content on brand marketing, get copy ideas and inspiration and test variants to offer better personalized and engaging email marketing campaigns to clients.

According to Rania Succar, Mailchimp’s CEO, "AI and text generation tools like ChatGPT have received a lot of attention recently, and for good reason. We see this as a supportive technology for marketers, and we want to provide them with approachable ways to use AI so that they can automate, generate, and optimize content to save time and trust that what we’re serving them is tailored to help them reach their goals."

The newly released Intuit tool breaks down why an email marketing campaign performed the way it did, with detailed insights and suggestions. It also shares recommendations for improving those campaigns and content.

The Email Content Generator features Send Day and Send Time Optimization that takes a date range for a campaign, within Intuit’s Campaign Manager, and recommends the best day to send an email. It also adjusts the send time of an email to the predicted optimal time of the day of promoting an email campaign.

The solution has a content optimizer option that offers guidance with analysis, based on industry best practices for readability and skim ability, calls to action, imagery, tone, errors in link formatting, merge tags, spelling and grammar. Its creative assistant feature imports marketers’ brand assets and houses them in a brand kit. These assets are later on used to populate their marketing with auto-generated designs that include brand colors, fonts, logos and images.

Some other functionalities of the Intuit Mailchimp Email Content Generator are purchase likelihood and customer lifetime value, customer journey builder, next action recommendations, stock image suggestion, campaign performance benchmarking and product recommendations. The solution is currently available for selected Mailchimp customers in the United States under Standard and Premium plans.

INTU is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.

In March, the company unveiled Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Index — a powerful monthly indicator of employment and hiring among small businesses in Canada, the United States and the UK. The index utilizes purpose-built economic models to normalize anonymized QuickBooks Online Payroll customer records against official government statistics.

In January, the company increased the availability of its QuickBooks Business Network solution among millions of small and mid-market businesses in the United States. This was done to enable eligible QuickBooks Online customers in the United States to easily connect with each other in the business-to-business (B2B) network.

The idea was to accelerate B2B payments, leverage automation for simplification and streamlining of administrative tasks, and get access to better collaboration and connection possibilities.

In December 2022, Intuit entered into an agreement to acquire financial health startup SeedFi. This is likely to enable INTU to accelerate and upscale its Credit Karma business members’ financial progress through SeedFi’s Credit Builder technology.

However, macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds might significantly hurt small business operations, thereby posing risks for Intuit’s top-line growth in the near term. Higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting the bottom line in the near term.

