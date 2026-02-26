Intuit Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $693 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $4.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $4.65 billion from $3.96 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $693 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $4.65 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 12.45 To $ 12.51 Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.98 To $ 23.18 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.997 B To $ 21.186 B

