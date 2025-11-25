Intuit Expands SMB MediaLabs Reach via The Trade Desk Partnership

Intuit Inc. INTU recently announced a strategic partnership with The Trade Desk, making Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs audiences available on The Trade Desk platform. With this partnership, Intuit is providing advertisers access to Intuit’s first-party small and mid-market business (SMB) audience segments.

This integration allows advertisers to reach SMBs with greater precision and at scale by activating Intuit’s unique small and mid-market business insights. With this, it provides them with highly relevant advertising that connects them with products and services that can help optimize and grow their business.

By following Intuit’s Advertising Guidelines, advertisers can ensure their campaigns responsibly support Intuit’s SMB customers while adhering to responsible, privacy-conscious standards.

Reaching SMB audiences has often been a challenge for advertisers, with campaigns depending on fragmented or outdated third-party data. This led to wasted ad spends for brands. The new integration changes that by giving advertisers on The Trade Desk platform access to Intuit’s network of millions of SMBs. Using aggregated, de-identified insights from Intuit’s platform, advertisers can now connect directly with verified SMB decision-makers, run more efficient campaigns and deliver ads that are more meaningful to business owners, helping their companies grow and succeed.

The Trade Desk has become the latest demand-side platform (DSP) to partner directly with Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs network. It’s also the first DSP where advertisers can access this first-party SMB data, helping them manage campaigns more efficiently. Through Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs self-service offerings and the LiveRamp Data Marketplace, this partnership also expands Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs reach across connected TV, audio, display and digital out-of-home channels.

INTU’s SMB MediaLabs: In a Snapshot

Launched in 2023, Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs is a first-of-its-kind advertising network powered by Intuit’s unmatched first-party business data. Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs helps advertisers reach millions of small and mid-sized businesses with targeted campaigns.

With SMB MediaLabs audiences available on The Trade Desk, Intuit can drive more effective advertising partnerships and generate additional revenue streams by leveraging its unique and privacy-conscious SMB insights at scale on a leading demand-side platform.

