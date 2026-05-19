Intuit Expands QuickBooks With AI: Will It Accelerate Growth?

Intuit Inc.’s INTU QuickBooks is an accounting software platform designed to help businesses manage their finances in one place. It is commonly used for tracking income and expenses, creating invoices, managing bills, reconciling bank transactions and generating financial reports. QuickBooks is especially popular among small and mid-sized businesses because it simplifies bookkeeping, improves visibility into business performance and supports better financial decision-making.

Building on this platform, Intuit has introduced QuickBooks Workforce, a new human capital management solution for small and mid-market businesses. Powered by agentic AI and human expertise, QuickBooks Workforce helps businesses manage the employee lifecycle more efficiently. The platform brings together hiring, onboarding, payroll, time tracking, time off, benefits administration, 401(k), performance management, HR workflows, document management and offboarding in one integrated solution.

By replacing fragmented HR tools and disconnected data with a unified platform, QuickBooks Workforce helps reduce administrative work, improve accuracy, lower HR overhead and create a smoother experience for both employers and employees. It also allows businesses to connect workforce data with payroll and accounting information, helping them gain clearer insights and make faster, more confident decisions.

QuickBooks continues to be an important growth driver for Intuit. In the second quarter of 2026, QuickBooks Online accounting revenues grew 24%, supported by customer growth, higher effective prices and mix shift. The platform also contributed to growth through payroll, payments, Bill Pay, QBO Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite. Intuit highlighted that AI agents in QuickBooks are saving customers time, improving accuracy, increasing adoption of services such as payroll and QuickBooks Live and helping expand revenue per customer.

What Intuit’s Competitors Are Offering

Oracle ORCL competes with Intuit’s QuickBooks through Oracle NetSuite, a cloud-based accounting and ERP platform aimed at businesses seeking more advanced financial management capabilities. While QuickBooks primarily targets small businesses, NetSuite serves larger and fast-growing firms requiring integrated accounting, inventory, payroll, CRM and analytics tools within a scalable enterprise platform.

Paychex PAYX competes with Intuit’s QuickBooks mainly in payroll and workforce management services. Through Paychex Flex, the company offers payroll processing, tax administration, HR management and employee benefits solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Its integrated payroll platform provides an alternative to QuickBooks Payroll for businesses seeking broader HR capabilities.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have risen 6% over the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 4.67X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 7.09X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward by a cent to $23.15 over the past two months. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 14.9% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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