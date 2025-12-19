Intuit & Circle Team Up for Smarter Money Movement With Stablecoins

Intuit, Inc. INTU announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with an internet financial platform, Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL, to accelerate next-generation financial services powered by stablecoin technology. Under the agreement, Intuit gains access to Circle’s comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure and USDC for use across its platform.

As a pioneer in fintech, Intuit has consistently transformed how consumers and businesses manage taxes, credit and cash flow. Stablecoins are the next frontier—delivering Intuit with programmable, 24/7, low-friction money rail. Integrating this system into Intuit’s platform can unlock new experiences in refunds, payments, remittances and savings that traditional financial systems could not support.

Per Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. “Our partnership with Circle will expand our capabilities to layer stablecoins onto Intuit’s trusted platform as we put money at the center of everything we do, so money works harder and smarter for everyone.”

Intuit’s platform uses data, artificial intelligence and human intelligence to drive financial prosperity for consumers, businesses and accountants. By synthesizing tax, credit, banking, invoicing, and payroll data, Intuit gains a complete view of each customer’s financial situation, thereby delivering superior financial outcomes. As a scaled tax player, the company engages with customers during one of their most important financial events each year, offering fast access to tax refunds, which often represent their largest paycheck of the year.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.9% against industry's fall of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Computer Software sector are Blackbaud BLKB and Open Text OTEX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLKB’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved a cent northward to $4.41 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OTEX’s 2026 EPS has moved 6 cents upward to $4.21 over the past two months.

