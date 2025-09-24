Intuit Boosts Agentic AI Development With Rapid GenOS Growth

Intuit Inc. INTU has made significant strides with its proprietary Generative AI Operating System (GenOS), advancing its capabilities rapidly over just the past 90 days. The company aims to accelerate development of agentic AI experiences at scale across its platform and products, creating financial success opportunities for consumers, businesses and accountants.

Intuit’s GenOS is already enabling Intuit technologists to transform ideas into practical agentic AI experiences. These experiences connect customers with a virtual team of AI agents and AI-enabled human experts, automating everyday tasks and managing complex workflows. Products like QuickBooks Online Virtual Team of AI Agents and Intuit Enterprise Suite Agentic AI Experiences and Financial Management Capabilities were built with GenOS for small and mid-market businesses.

Bolstering INTU’s GenOS Capabilities

To streamline agent development, Intuit has enhanced its GenOS with new features and tools. New custom-trained Financial Intuit LLMs are fine-tuned on financial data sets and deliver personalized experiences. These models power agentic AI capabilities in QuickBooks Online and Intuit Enterprise Suite, and many other agents are in development for future product releases.

Initial results of Financial Intuit LLMs are promising, showing a 5% improvement in accuracy and a 50% reduction in latency for certain accounting workflows when compared to general-purpose off-the-shelf LLMs. It also indicates that Intuit’s models could offer real benefits for reducing costs.

GenOS now includes new integrated “expert-in-the-loop” capabilities in GenUX that can seamlessly connect human experts to AI agents from agentic AI workflows for end-to-end support. With robust developer tools, developers can enable efficient collaboration between AI agents and a broad network of human tax and bookkeeping professionals.

Enhancements to Intuit's Agent Starter Kit with the GenOS Evaluation Service offer frameworks such as methodologies and dashboards, to monitor and measure agent performance. Developers get a toolchain to continuously measure, improve, and deliver excellent AI agent customer experiences. Thousands of Intuit developers use the ready-to-use components in the Agent Starter Kit to build, test and optimize AI agent experiences efficiently.

Upcoming GenOS Plans

Intuit plans to roll out additional AI agents and agentic AI experiences built with GenOS in the coming months for a wider variety of users. Some Intuit AI agents, such as those for payroll and project management, have already entered beta, while more are set to be available in QuickBooks Online for growing businesses to boost productivity and simplify complex tasks.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 6.4% compared with the industry's growth of 4.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Computer Software sector are PTC PTC and Microsoft MSFT.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTC’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 9 cents northward to $6.78 over the past week. PTC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MSFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s 2025 EPS has moved 3 cents upward to $15.39 over the past week.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.